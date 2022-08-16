Bengaluru photography groups are back in action

After several lockdowns and long spells of physical distancing, photography groups in Bengaluru are planning to restart their outings and activities. Ahead of World Photography Day on August 19, they tell us their plans.

Youth Photographic Society

Formed in 1971, Youth Photographic Society (YPS) is one of the oldest photography groups in the country. It meets on the first and third Saturdays of every month at Yavanika, Nrupathunga Road, and conducts workshops, exhibitions, photo walks and panel discussions.

It has over 800 annual members and 325 life members. “Annual members renew their membership every year by paying Rs 750. Once you are active in the group for two years, you get to apply for a lifetime membership,” says Vikas Shastry, secretary.

Children between 12 and 18 can also join.

Visit ypsbengaluru.com

Walk ‘n’ Click

This group has gone on over 100 photo walks since their inception in 2012. These walks are conducted on the first Sunday of every month.

“Many people own expensive cameras but don’t know what to do with them. We teach them simple tricks to tell story through pictures,” says Praveen A George Edwin, founder. “During the pandemic, I was giving remote assignments but I plan to resume photo walks and offline workshops next month,” he talks of the 400-odd group whose membership is free.

For details, visit walknclick.in

Focus Photography Club

Since 2012, the group has been conducting workshops, photo walks and even photo exhibitions in the city.

“Our activities came to a halt due to the pandemic. But we plan to get back on track from next month,” says Praveen P, co-founder.

Visit @Focus Photography Club on Facebook and Instagram for details.

Photowalk Bangalore

A Facebook group, Photowalk Bangalore has over 5,000 members. “We organise photowalks for both amateur and professional photographers. K R market, Johnson market and Madiwala market are popular destinations,” says founding member Russell Dmello. Each photo walk has a different theme (portrait, street, landscape and fashion photography). The group plans to restart the photo walks soon.

Visit @PhotowalkBengaluru on Facebook and Instagram.

*Photo competition on Sunday*

Youth Photographic Society is organising a show of black and white prints on August 20 and 21 at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath. An on-the-spot photoshoot competition is also planned for Sunday. Details on ypsbengaluru.com