Bengaluru products with GI tags now on postal covers

Bengaluru blue grapes, the Devanahalli pomelo and Bengaluru rose onions now appear on special postal covers. They are among many Karnataka products to have won GI (geographical indication) tags. The pomelo is a citrus fruit, locally known as chakkota.

Special covers on GI products are a part of the postal department’s contribution to the Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, says Sharda Sampath, chief postmaster general, Karnataka Circle, Bengaluru.

A GI tag is given to products that possess qualities or reputations due to their geographical origins. “We want to show the outside world some of the amazing products our state produces. A person sitting in Kashmir might not know what Navalgund durries or Byadgi chillies are, but with postal covers like these, we can spread the word,” she told Metrolife.

Silk, sandal soap and agarbatti from Mysuru, coffee from Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru and Baba Budangiri, embroidery from Sandur, jasmine from Hadagali, Appemidi mango, Kinhal toys, Byadgi chilli and areca nut from Sirsi are among the GI products from the state to have special postal covers.

The covers are designed by the postal department, often in collaboration with those promoting the products. Each postal cover has a picture and name of the product on the front, and a small write-up at the back. The covers can be exhibited at domestic and international airports to raise awareness about local products and also sold to philately enthusiasts, says Sharda.

Some covers are sold out on the day of the launch, says Ganapati Bhat, assistant director for philately, Karnataka sector.

Encouraged by the positive response, the department plans to release postal covers next month for 10 more GI products from Karnataka.

Sold at Philatelic Bureau of Bengaluru, General Post Office, Dr Ambedkar Road. Also available online on the India Post website.

What’s GI?

It is a tag, administered by the Controller General of Patents, Designs and Trade Marks, to indicate that a product owes its qualities or reputation to its geographical origins.