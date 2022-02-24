Bengaluru RJs pay tribute to Rachana

Popular Kannada radio jockey Rachana’s (39) death on February 22 due to a cardiac arrest came as a rude shock to the entertainment fraternity.

Nicknamed ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, she became popular in the mid-2000s with shows like ‘Chill Maadi’ and ‘Hi Bangalore’ on Radio Mirchi and ‘Aithalakadi Morning’ on Radio City. Her associates remember her:

‘Her jokes were a big hit in office’

Lavanya Ballal, spokesperson of Indian National Congress and former RJ, says, “She had an effortless style as a host. She perfectly fit into the image of somebody who would pull your leg but not in a mean way. With Rachana around, there was so much harmless fun. Rachana’s PJs (poor jokes) were a big hit in the office.”

‘She always carried a box of salad’

Avinash, head of Udaya Music and former RJ, had a long association with Rachana. “We were in the first batch when Radio Mirchi launched in 2006 in Bengaluru. RJs were no less than celebrities back then and Rachana reached the peak of stardom. We had launched a competition called ‘Double Dharode’ and our faces were splashed on large hoardings for promotions.” She was a meticulous worker and a health freak. “In restaurants, she would order food without butter and cheese and she would carry a box of salad.”

‘All-rounder’

Varsha, former RJ and programming head, Radio Mirchi, said Rachana was an all-rounder. “She was the voice of the sparkler ‘sleeveless sarsa’. It was a big hit because of her tongue-in-cheek humour. A trained Carnatic singer, she sang an emotional rendition of the classic ‘Ede thumbi haadidenu’ song during our induction programme in Chennai.”

‘She was fitness-conscious’

Sowjanya, an RJ at Radio City, says Rachana would stress on the importance of consuming greens and would give us, colleagues, green tea sachets. “Be it Puneeth Rajkumar or Rachana, when such fitness-conscious people pass away, we are confused about what’s right or wrong about our own lifestyles.”