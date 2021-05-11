Bengaluru school offers free space for makeshift hospital

A school in north Bengaluru is offering its space for anyone willing to convert it into a non-profit hospital.

B N Dhananjay, who runs S R N S Public School in Rukmini Nagar, Nagasandra Post, expects no rent, but has a condition: the hospital should be service-oriented.

“The building has 16 rooms on two floors with toilets. I can also arrange for bathrooms, an important requirement in any medical facility,” says Dhananjay.

Before the pandemic, he had started work on another building. “If the need arises, I can offer more rooms there as well,” he told Metrolife.

Dhananjay believes it is his duty to help fellow citizens, especially at a time like this.

“I recently experienced firsthand the pain and trauma I was only seeing on the TV screen. I had to hospitalise my brother and that was when I realised the burden on our healthcare system,” he says.

Dhananjay’s father died in an accident in 2016 the week demonetisation was announced. “I know the pain of trying to find a hospital in such circumstances, and I also know how difficult it is to pay fat hospital bills,” he says.

In the week since Dhananjay shared his idea on Facebook and WhatApp, many approached him, but backed off on hearing the condition that they keep their rates low.

“Half the people are looking for profits, and the other half, mostly NGOs, have no money to set up a hospital quickly,” he says.

B N Dhananjay may be contacted on 88805 11234.

What doc says

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar R Babu approves of the idea of makeshift hospitals and emergency rooms. “For mild to moderate patients, we can turn buildings into triages. This way, hospital beds and ICUs in tertiary hospitals can be saved for patients in severe distress,” he says.

Recovering patients from tertiary hospitals can be shifted to makeshift hospitals, where they can be monitored back to health.

Maharashtra is thinking ahead and preparing for the next phase, and it is time Karnataka did that as well, says Dr Giridhar.