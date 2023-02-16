Bengaluru set to send relief supplies to Turkey-Syria

Bengalureans are gearing up to dispatch relief materials they have collected for earthquake-ravaged Turkey and Syria this weekend.

Over the past week, few individuals and businesses put out appeals on social media to contribute warm clothes, baby food, tents, medicines and sanitary products, in aid of survivors of the multiple earthquakes that have killed over 40,000 people, since February 6. They have coordinated with each other and opened collection points across the city.

At the cafe

Responding to an initiative by members of Bengaluru Cares, an NGO, Cafe Azzure has thrown open its outlets in MG Road, Kalyan Nagar, Airport Road and HSR Layout, for relief donations. “Turkish Cargo is providing us with freight space of 60 tonnes in their aircraft for the collected material. We will send the first dispatch on Sunday,” informed Aslam Basheer, cofounder of the cafe chain.

When Metrolife visited the MG Road branch on Thursday, we saw cartons of biscuit packets, bedsheets, clothes for kids, and medicines.

They are open to collections till Tuesday as they will send another batch on Thursday, Basheer added.

Residents of Koramangala, Hennur and Whitefield have volunteered to supplement the cafe’s collection drive. Usman Khan, who works with a consulting firm in Whitefield, said, “Around 10-15 people called me to enquire about the Turkey relief efforts, and some have dropped off blankets and sanitary pads at my home. I plan to take these to the nearest cafe on Friday.”

Volunteer Uzair Abdur Rahman rented a mini truck on Thursday to pick up four power generators that residents of south Bengaluru purchased to donate. “We learnt from our contact at the Turkish Consulate in Hyderabad that they need power generators, gas heaters, winter tents, sleeping bags and women’s hygiene and sanitary products on priority,” shared the 24-year-old who is working in a family business.

Contact cafe_azzure on Instagram

Tents in focus

Mohammed Ibrahim Akram and his co-trustees at Beyond Boundaries, an NGO, and their family members have pooled Rs 1.5 lakh to buy tents and sleeping bags in view of the freezing temperatures in Turkey and Syria.

“We plan to make a video to demonstrate how these tents can be installed. We’ll stick a QR code on the cartons. These tents will come with a portable generator, a charging point, and a bulb, and can accommodate five people,” shared Akram.

He is getting help from different quarters. Fellow trustee Nasir Masood’s building on Cunningham Road is serving as a collection and packaging centre. A non-profit, Project Smile has offered its centres called ‘Smile seva kendra’ at Bhoopsandra, Mangamanpalya, Gundgonhalli, Alahalli, KR Market, and South End Circle as drop-off points.

The dance community has stepped up too. Minoti Ramachandra’s dance company hosted a Latin dance night in Koramangala, and proceeds from the ticket sales, amounting to Rs 9,600, will be forwarded to Akram’s initiative. “People also donated warm clothes and diapers at the venue,” Minoti said.

“We will drop half the collection at the warehouse specified by the Turkish Embassy on Saturday. On Monday or Tuesday, we plan to send the rest to the Syrian Consulate in Delhi. I feel Syria is not getting as much aid and financial support,” Akram said.

Contact Akram at 98440 14431