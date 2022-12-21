Bengaluru shops fill up with Christmas goodies

From unique Christmas trees to inflatable Santa Clauses, Bengaluru stores are brimming with activity after two dull years owing to the pandemic.

Evergreen Christmas Centre, Safina Plaza

In business since 1997, one can find easy-to-assemble and -store Christmas trees ranging from two to eight feet, here. Baubles in varied colours and designs, streamers, tinsel, cribs, music boxes, and decorative reindeer are other attractions. Store-in-charge Anthony, says, “Scented candles are popular among customers.”

Price range: Rs 50-Rs 10,000

Timing: 9.30 am to 10 pm

Call: 88256 14844

JK’s Christmas Shop, Safina Plaza

Former Ranji trophy player Jayantilal K Mahindra’s shop offers European-style Christmas decor. One can find bauble sets, wreaths, and candy canes here. The main attraction here is snow-clad trees. The shop is open till December 24.

Price range: Rs 50- Rs 40,000

Timing: 9.30 am to 9.30 pm

Call: 63817 15839

Roy’s Wonderland, Commercial Street

Realistic looking Nativity scenes, wreaths, and beautiful painted ceramic hangings, are attractions here. Christmas trees from 4 ft to 15 ft can be found here.

Price: Rs 20- Rs 70,000

Timings: 10.30 am to 9.30 pm

Call: 63806 52805

Spring and Blossoms, Koramangala

This place offers many options to decorate your Christmas tree. They sell pine trees, table decor, wall hangings, frames, and mini trees. They provide all-India delivery.

Price range: Rs 50- Rs 20,000

Timings: 10.30 am-8.30 pm

Call: 080 4121 7220

Raave’s Christmas Store, Shivaji Nagar

Open for 20 years, the store has a wide variety of Christmas tree ornaments, cribs, lights, red-nosed reindeer and Santas, snowflakes, and pine cones. Items can be delivered via Dunzo.

Price range: Rs 150-Rs 40,000

Timings: 9.30 am-10 pm

Call: 87922 73777

Advent Christmas Store, Commercial Street

Put together by interior designer Tinu, this yearly pop-up store is offering at site and online as well. Christmas trees come in 2 to 8 feet varieties and they are easy to assemble and store. Baubles in varied colour and designs, streamers, tinsel, and lights can be found.

Price range: Rs 10- Rs 30,000

Timings: 9 am to 10 pm

Call: 73959 94250

Special mentions

*VR plaza

*Cafeteria

*Twelve by two

Dessert candles are hits picks now

Many Bengaluru businesses have come out with delectable and uniquely-shaped candles for the season.

Make Unique is offering cupcake candles and Christmas tree tarts, for ￼375 each. Hemalatha Rechanna, founder, says, “Themed round tarts, priced between ￼450 and ￼650, are available. We have a basic hamper that costs ￼850, which includes the Christmas cupcake, snowflake, and mini jar candles.”

Contact make.uniquee on Instagram or call 80502 47303

Thea Candles has created cake candles this time. Sivangi Gupta, founder, says, “They are priced between ￼500 and ￼600, depending on sizes. The candles are available with and without fragrances.” She adds, “Popular Christmas fragrances are vanilla, lavender, and coffee.”

Call or message via WhatsApp on 96322 30112 or visit theacandle.com

Vijayanagar resident Deepa Yashwini from House of Drip offers a hamper box that includes Christmas tree, gingerbread man, Santa Claus, Christmas themed tart, and Christmas themed cookie candles. It is priced at ￼599.

Visit houseofdrip._ on Instagram or call 91108 58130

Sopo Lueur, which uses soya wax to make eco-friendly candles, has come out with swirled Christmas candles for the season. “The candles are available in two fragrances — French connection and Blue Chanel,” says co-founder Jenny Peters Toppo. These are sized between 3 and 5.5 inches.

Call 91138 63837 or contact sopo_lueur on Instagram.

Neha Nagpal of Kolour Theory is offering Christmas bundt cake, Christmas charm jar, festive macaron, gift box, and Santa house candles. These are available in vanilla, floral, strawberry, apple spice, jasmine, and musk fragrance.

Contact kolour_theory on Instagram