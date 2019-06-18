Beware ultra-processed foods

Two recent studies, done by teams in France and Spain, sound a dire warning about how ultra-processed foods can ruin your health.

In fast-paced Bengaluru, such foods are consumed in abundance.

The studies, published in the British Medical Journal, list increased risk of heart attack and stroke and premature death as consequences of consuming ultra-processed food.

Ultra-processed foods are made from starches, industrial ingredients, saturated fats and sugar, with additives like preservatives, flavourings and taste enhancers.

Consumption of ultra-processed food has increased in the last decade, say experts.

Divya R, dietician, BR Life SSNMC Hospital, says young Bengalureans eat a lot of unhealthy food every day.

“Ultra-processed food means any food which has ingredients like sugar, salt and preservatives,” she says.

Hypertension, heart disease and diabetes are connected with such foods.

“It has also been documented that stomach and colon cancers are increasing due to bad food habits,” she says.

She calls for more responsible marketing of ultra-processed products. “Companies lure people with attractive campaigns and discounts,” she says. “Many people consume ultra-processed foods as one of their meals every day.”

The convenience factor has made people dependent on such foods, she explains. Young Bengalureans, between 5 and 25, are increasingly more dependent on them.

With an increase of mortality risks, premature death is an inevitable consequence of consuming such food habits, she warns.

Alternatives to ultra-processed foods exist, and cooking at home helps.

“Avoid maida and use whole wheat instead. You can even bake pizzas out of whole grains,” she says.

Almost all food items in the market, except vegetables, fruits and groceries, are processed.

Most people consume wheat bread instead of chapati, and that is not a healthy alternative, points out Pavithra N Raj, chief dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital, Yeshwanthpur.

“A slice of brown sandwich bread has 80 calories which is almost equal to what a chapati has, but the latter has fibre,” she says.

Aerated drinks contain excessive sweeteners, carbon dioxide and flavouring agents, and are best avoided. “Lime water and fruit juices are good alternatives to fizzy drinks,” she says.

Replacement options

Buttermilk or fruit juice instead of aerated drinks.

Sun-dried fruits, vegetables or usuli instead of chips and fries.

Idli and uppittu instead of breakfast cereal.

Curd with fruit instead of flavoured yoghurt.(Include salads in your diet: they are filling and hydrating too.)

What’s ultra-processed?

Ultra-processed foods go through substantial industrial processing and contain a long list of ingredients on the packet. Typically, they have colour- and taste- enhancers, preservatives and sweeteners.

Hand and mouth link

Mindful eating is a conscious effort, says Divya R, dietician. “Most people eat between errands or while watching television, which is not a healthy practice. One should develop a connection between the hand and the mouth and set aside time for eating. While watching TV, one gorges, which in turn leads to obesity,” she says.

No no

Ultra-processed foods you must keep away from: sausages, hamburgers, breakfast bars and cereals, instant noodles and soups, sugary fizzy drinks, cakes, chocolates, ice creams and pizzas.