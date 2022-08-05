Beyond raincoats: Five waterproof things for rainy days

Beyond raincoats: Five waterproof things for rainy days

.

Team Metrolife
Team Metrolife, DHNS,
  • Aug 05 2022, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 01:17 ist

Shoe cover

Few things in life are as irritating as walking around in soggy shoes. Put on this SeaRegal silicon cover, available in florescent colours, to protect your shoes from getting drenched.

Rs 342 on flipkart.in

Backpack cover

Keep your office valuables dry inside this Forclaz trekking basic rain cover for backpack, suitable of 40 to 60 litres capacity. Coated polyester fabric and rainproof sealed seams make it a durable product.

Rs 499 on decathlon.in

Scooter poncho

This protects the rider, pillion and the scooter, all in the price of one. Face cover with a visor is a big plus. Available in violet, magenta and olive green.

Rs 1,999 on amazon.in

Pet raincoat

Keep your pooch snug in this Mutt of Course raincoat. It comes in two colours (yellow and red) and sizes medium to 5XL. It is lightweight, breathable, has adjustable parts around neck and chest, and comes with a matching carry bag.

Rs 1,199 on amazon.in

Mobile pouch

This is a worth having whether it’s rainy or dusty. This lightweight PVC cover by Xenos fits devices up to six-inch screen and has pockets for debit card, ID proof, etc. You can answer emails, click photos and play games without a lag, it claims.

Rs 249 on amazon.in

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

rains
monsoon
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

In Pics | 9 Indian companies in Fortune 500 Global list

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

Up your immunity in rainy season with Vitamin D

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

1,200-year-old Hindu temple in Pak opened to public

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Pics | Fortune Global 500’s 10 most valuable companies

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

Volcano erupts in Iceland's capital in seismic hot spot

 