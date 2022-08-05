Beyond raincoats: Five waterproof things for rainy days

Shoe cover
Few things in life are as irritating as walking around in soggy shoes. Put on this SeaRegal silicon cover, available in florescent colours, to protect your shoes from getting drenched.
Rs 342 on flipkart.in
Backpack cover
Keep your office valuables dry inside this Forclaz trekking basic rain cover for backpack, suitable of 40 to 60 litres capacity. Coated polyester fabric and rainproof sealed seams make it a durable product.
Rs 499 on decathlon.in
Scooter poncho
This protects the rider, pillion and the scooter, all in the price of one. Face cover with a visor is a big plus. Available in violet, magenta and olive green.
Rs 1,999 on amazon.in
Pet raincoat
Keep your pooch snug in this Mutt of Course raincoat. It comes in two colours (yellow and red) and sizes medium to 5XL. It is lightweight, breathable, has adjustable parts around neck and chest, and comes with a matching carry bag.
Rs 1,199 on amazon.in
Mobile pouch
This is a worth having whether it’s rainy or dusty. This lightweight PVC cover by Xenos fits devices up to six-inch screen and has pockets for debit card, ID proof, etc. You can answer emails, click photos and play games without a lag, it claims.
Rs 249 on amazon.in
