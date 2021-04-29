Bike rental firm takes oxygen to doorstep

A Bengaluru-based bike rental startup is delivering oxygen cylinders to help Covid patients, mainly in rural and remote areas.

Operating from 12 am to 6 am, Swag Bikes, based in MG Road, is sourcing oxygen and delivering it for free, says Amit Purohit, co-founder.

In the last two days, conditions in Bengaluru Urban district have gone downhill, and a team of six is going around on superbikes delivering cylinders, he told Metrolife. The team has delivered cylinders to 12 critical patients in the last three days.

“We have received about 600 calls in just the last 24 hours, but as our team is extremely small, we’re not able to help all of them,” says Purohit.

The company sources the oxygen mainly from Peenya Gas on the Tamil Nadu border. “We don’t take any delivery charges. People can either give us a filled cylinder back in the next few days or directly pay the gas supplier,” he adds.

He says supply is low and high demand, and suppliers are overwhelmed with orders. Swag Bikes also gives out rent-free bikes to frontline workers for up to three months. The company may be contacted on 70699 99961.