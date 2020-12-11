Bike ride for Covid-19 relief

A group of motorbike enthusiasts is now on an 18-day, multiple-state trip to raise funds for pandemic relief. All of them are members of the International Fellowship of Motorcycling Rotarians. The 4,000 km ride was flagged off on December 1 from Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru. The team is covering Shimoga, Anantapur, Hyderabad, Solapur, Shirdi, Mumbai, Ratnagiri, Goa, Udupi, Kozhikode, Kochi and Mysuru before heading back to Bengaluru.

The team aims to raise Rs 3 crore, and has set up a crowdfunding account on the website Fuel a Dream (www.fueladream.com).

Nagendra Prasad B L, Rotary district governor, says, “The Rotary Combat Covid Ride is a way to keep the momentum going to provide relief.”

Call 99458 31788 for more information.