Bikers upset over expressway ban

Bikers are peeved by the ban on two-wheelers on the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway that came into effect on August 1.

They have started an online petition to allow bikes with capacities of 250CC and above on national expressways. It has received around 1,800 signatures.

The alternative routes are not in great shape and pose safety hazards, they say.

Inaugurated this March, the expressway has seen a record number of accidents and fatalities in four months. Citing slow-moving vehicles as the cause, the government has banned two-wheelers, three-wheelers, non-motorised vehicles, quadricycles and multi-axle hydraulic trailer vehicles from the main carriageway of the 10-lane road.

A myopic attitude

Brian Ammanna, president of the Bangalore Jawa Yezdi Motorcycle Club, says the ban is a result of simplistic thinking. “There are many categories of bikes including the bigger displacement models which are capable of holding good speeds on fast highways. An outright ban on two-wheelers is myopic,” he says.

IT professional Bharath Chand was using the road for three trips every month. On July 31, he went on a final ride before the ban came into effect.

He blames irresponsible road users for the ban. “It is an expressway designed for fast-moving traffic. Some two-wheelers use it without proper safety gear. Another problem is poor lane discipline,” he says.

Entrepreneur Roshan Kamat, who would use the road frequently to visit Bandipur and Kodagu, says it will be challenging to go back to the older routes. “The service road on the expressway is still open, but for bikers used to riding at speeds of 80-90 km, it is not a great experience. The old Mysore road is also not in good condition,” he says.

Strict measures

Rohil Sykes, former marketing manager and now a ‘full-time traveller’, says the government should address the root of the problem instead of banning all two-wheelers. He explains, “The villagers who cut open the fencing to enter the expressway need to be punished. This is one of the main causes for the accidents. The government can install interceptors to monitor the speed of vehicles.”

Bharath adds that it would be a lot safer for bikers if the older route, which needs asphalting, lights and sign boards, is closed for four-wheelers.

Sumantra Ray, brand consultant, says four-wheelers driving on the wrong side is a common sight. “They get in through the exits at towns like Bidadi and Srirangapatna. That is as dangerous as slow-moving vehicles,” he says.

Sumantra takes the road often to visit his family in K R Nagar, 37 km from Mysuru. The 37-year-old who moved to Bengaluru in 2016 is planning to shift base to K R Nagar in December and visit the city once a week. “I was planning to use my bike to save on fuel. Now I will be forced to take my car,” he says.

TO REACH MYSURU

Due to road widening, traffic on the Bengaluru-Kanakapura-Malavalli-Mysuru route is slow moving until you reach Kanakapura (50 kilometres from Bengaluru). This route is longer by 20 km.

ALTERNATIVE DESTINATIONS

Brian recommends riding to Kolli Hills, Yelagiri, Yercaud and Puducherry (during winter) towards the Hosur side. For those willing to head towards Andhra Pradesh,

Gandikota and Belum caves are good options. One can also opt for shorter rides on Hassan road to spots like Shettihali Church, which gets submerged during monsoon