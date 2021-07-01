Blood collection champs rue dwindling numbers

With colleges closed, blood donation campaigns have taken a big hit, according to long-term volunteers working with blood banks.

V Srinivas Murthy, a Rotarian who has collected about one lakh blood units since 2011, finds this a particularly lean time.

“Every year, we used to get 10,000 units from drives done at IT companies and MNCs,” he says. “But in 2020, the number was just 2,000.” At campaigns initiated by Srinivas over 10 years, the Rotary-TTK Blood Bank, which caters to almost a third of Bengaluru’s needs, collected 80,000 to 90,000 units. The rest of the units were collected by the Rashtrotthana Blood Centre and Red Cross.

“With IT companies and educational institutions closed, donations came down starkly,” he says. Volunteers are trying to spread awareness to make up for the shortfall. “A bottle of blood can save six lives — we spread this message,” he says.

Sridhar B R, also a Rotarian, has collected more than 15,000 units as an individual since 2010.

He led a Guinness world record-feat, with 120 clubs across 30 centres and the Red Cross, to collect 5,800 units of blood in a day. “Since students form a majority of our donors, we are missing out on these numbers now. Bigger planned drives are not possible without institutions reopening,” he adds.

Rotary Bangalore South has donated a state-of-the-art blood collection bus to Red Cross. “Four people can donate blood at one time in the bus. It is an air-conditioned vehicle,” he says.

Shyam Sundar, a member of Lions Club of Bengaluru Jnana Yoga, has conducted 1,200 blood donation camps since 1995.

“The last 10 years have been a golden era in blood donation, where there was increased awareness. I was able to gather more than 80,000 units since 2010,” he says. “Youngsters are hesitant to step out. We used to get around 200 to 300 units at a college in the course of a drive earlier,” he says.

A Red Cross bus does the rounds every day, looking for donors. “We have been getting around 15 to 20 units a day,” he adds.

* A Rotary blood donation drive is scheduled at Lalbagh West Gate on July 4.

Benefits for donor

Shyam Sundar, blood donation state committee convenor of Red Cross, says while donating blood saves lives, it is also beneficial for the donor too.

Any blood donated is tested for several health conditions. “It is a cost-free method of regulating one’s health at frequent intervals. Tests for hepatitis, HIV/AIDS and malaria are done,” he says.