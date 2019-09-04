Book launch to markGauri death anniversary

Friends and family of journalist Gauri Lankesh are holding events in the city to mark the second year since she was shot dead outside her home in Bengaluru. Gauri was killed on September 5, 2017, by two men who came on a motorcycle.

On Thursday, Gauri’s family and friends are announcing the setting up of awards in her honour. The awards will be presented in Bengaluru on September 22, according to V S Sreedhara, retired professor and activist who had worked closely with Gauri.

At the September 5 event, two books will be released at Xavier Hall in St Joseph College, Mission Road, near Richmond Circle.

The first book is a compilation of Gauri’s unpublished works, and the second a collection of the writings of freedom fighter H. S. Doreswamy.

JNU student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, who Gauri described as her ‘adopted son,’ is attending the event and delivering a lecture.