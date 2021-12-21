Book on Indian dances released

A book on Indian classical dances was launched on Monday at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan.

Written by Anand Sirur, ‘Indian Classical Dances - a Glimpse into Bharatiya Samskriti’ talks in detail about eight of India’s prominent classical dance forms—Bharatanatyam, Kathak, Kathakali, Kuchipudi, Manipuri, Mohiniyattam, Odissi and Sattriya.

“I have always had an interest in learning more about Indian culture and heritage. But it was my late wife Shobhana who inspired me to take up the project and dive deep into it,” Sirur tells Metrolife.

The book is based on a series of interviews with prominent dance personalities carried out by Sirur, who retired in 1970 from corporate life. A passion project started in 2015, it took him almost six years to complete the book.

“I had to travel and interview dancers from all across India, including eminent personalities like Birju Maharaj, Maya Rao, Kumkum Mohanty and Aruna Mohanty. It was a long process,” he explains. Similar to Sirur’s earlier book ‘Music and musicians of Bangalore and Mysore - a Rhapsody’, this is a historical and biographical narrative.

Sirur hopes the rich cultural heritage of the country shines through in the book. “Our art forms have endured for centuries and they need to be carried into the future,” he adds.

Priced at Rs 2,500, the book will soon be available on Amazon. To order the book, contact 98866 49508.