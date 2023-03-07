Book on South Indian jewellery

Book on South Indian jewellery

Sucheta Roy
Sucheta Roy, DHNS,
  • Mar 07 2023, 23:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 08 2023, 13:45 ist
It is authored by Usha R Balakrishnan, a scholar of Indian art and culture.

A coffee table book documenting the history of South Indian jewellery was launched in Bengaluru over the weekend.

Titled ‘Bejewelled Past’, it has been authored by Usha R Balakrishnan, a scholar of Indian art and culture and historian of Indian jewellery. The 289-pager is compiled and published by Vinod Hayagriv, managing director and director of C Krishniah Chetty Group.

The book chronicles the history of South Indian jewellery and also their craftsmanship and trade through ages. Usha has sourced information from accounts by travellers like Tavernier and Marco Polo, and jewellery motifs as seen on the sculptures in ancient temples such as Halebid in Karnataka.

It primarily throws light on the journey of C Krishniah Chetty Group. It started almost 150 years ago when founder Cotha Krishniah Chetty set up a small enterprise on Commercial Street in Bengaluru. It flourished under the royal patronage of the Maharajas, says Hayagriv.

The profits from the book sale will go towards supporting the education of the girl child, he points out.

*Available in book stores and online

