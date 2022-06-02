Book with 100 artworks out today

On Friday, Art Houz Gallery in Vasanthnagar is hosting the book launch of the first edition of ‘Arts Illustrated-100’, a coffee table book showcasing a collection of 100 artworks by 100 artists from across the country.

The book is a celebration of Indian artists. As a part of the book launch, the gallery is also hosting a group exhibition, a visual archive of 40 contemporary artworks from the book by the artists based in Bengaluru. The event will be formally inaugurated on June 3 and the artworks will be on display till June 18.

"The idea behind the conceptualization of the book is to explore the curiosity and desire of the artists to express and preserve the organic connection with their land, culture, community and identity. The pandemic had crippled the artistic endeavours restricting them to virtual mode. So the book launch event provides a platform for artists to reach a wider audience,” says Jayanthi Shegar, manager and curator of the gallery. The book will be available for purchase at the gallery.

The book launch is on June 3, from 6 pm to 9 p.m, at Art Houz Gallery, palace grounds, Vasanth Nagar. The artworks will be on display till June 18, 11 am to 7 pm. Entry is free.