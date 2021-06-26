Books for World Day Against Drug Abuse

June 26 marks International Day against Drug abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The theme for this year is “Share Facts on Drugs, Save Lives”. Let us make the world free from illicit drugs and substances by spreading awareness and reading these factual and solution-oriented books.

Addiction and Grace: Love and Spirituality in the Healing of Addictions, Gerald G May

This is a book on the psychology of addiction. This inspiring and hope-filled 1988 book elucidates the relationship between addiction and spiritual awareness. Reading through the chapters of the book solves the mystery of an individual’s true identity. The book also highlights that apart from drugs and alcohol, addiction to work, sex, performance, and intimacy can harm a person’s mental health.

Rethinking Substance Abuse: What the Science Shows and What We Should Do about It, William R. Miller and Kathleen M. Carroll

Despite the awareness of drug addiction having increased globally, there are only a few clinical practices formulated to tackle this problem. This 2006 published book has brought together several experts explaining various treatment and prevention methods using the latest scientific principles. The chapters in the book discuss the causes of alcohol addiction and provide solutions catering to every individual suffering from this trauma.

Rewired: A Bold New Approach to Addiction and Recovery, Erica Spiegelman

This book has adopted a revolutionary and empowering recovery approach to solving drug addiction by focusing on the Body, Mind, and Spirit. Through a breakthrough approach, the 2015 book has identified key parameters such as authenticity, honesty, gratitude, and understanding for every individual to focus on, to free themselves from any exploitation. Several anecdotes, success stories, and positive affirmations are described in each section of this 144-page motivating book.

The Addiction Innoculation: Raising Healthy Kids in a Culture of Dependence, Jessica Lahey

This 2021 book offers best practices for parenting. As a mother, author, teacher, and recovering alcoholic, she has advised all parents to know the potential risks of addiction in their children. This comprehensive book also guides coaches, teachers, and paediatricians who play a prominent role in a child’s growth. Noticing the early signs of addiction and the importance of communication with teenagers are some of the important chapters in this emphatic and easily accessible resource.

The Globalisation of Addiction: A Study in Poverty of the Spirit, Bruce K Alexander

This book highlights the radical view of drug addiction. The 2008 published book argues that apart from targeting individuals for drug abuse, the entire society should be blamed for not taking the responsibility to eradicate this deadly spread. The book provides solutions for addiction through social interpretations and also shows the role of doctors, psychologists, policemen, and priests to make a positive change in this fast-moving world.

Genius and Heroin: The Illustrated Catalogue of Creativity, Obsession, and Reckless Abandon Through the Ages, Michael Largo

The 2010 book has depicted some famous artistes and authors including Caravaggio, Jackson Pollack, Arthur Rimbaud, Jack Kerouac, Charlie Parker, Janis Joplin, and Kurt Cobain taking a self-destructive approach by either injecting or poisoning themselves to showcase their artistic talent. This book is a comprehensive study of the lives of these great artistes and thinkers who lived notoriously by consuming opiates, alcohol, pot, and other obsessive substances. The book has mainly focused on the reasons for their downfall in an entertaining chronicling manner.