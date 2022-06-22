Books sold by ‘boxes’ at this fair

Book lovers are set to be spoiled for choice this weekend as over 10 lakh pre-owned and new books will be up for grabs at an affordable price at ‘Lock-The-Box’, a book sale event. It will open on June 25 and conclude on July 3.

Here, visitors don’t have to pay for every book they buy but for the box, they load their books in. The boxes are available in three sizes: Odysseus Box (Rs 1,199), Perseus Box (Rs 1,799) and Hercules Box (Rs 2,999). One may take home as many books as he or she can fit inside the chosen box. The only condition is that the box must close flat.

“We learnt that the city has the highest readership in India,” Vidyut Sharma, founder, Bookchor, which is organising the first offline ‘Lock-The-Box’ book sale since the pandemic broke out, told Metrolife. “About 50,000 people attended the event in 2019 and we sold more than three lakh books in 10 days,” he said. Acclaimed authors Anand Neelakantan and Sudeep Nagarkar will attend the event and books across several genres will be stocked. Users can also sell their books at the event or list them on the Bookchor’s ‘Dump’ app instead.

Lock-The-Box from June 25 to July 3, at Shubh Convention, Puttenahalli Phase-7, J P Nagar, 9 am to 10 pm. Visit lockthebox.in for details.