Bored at home? Play these Indian board games

Hampi and the Sun Jewel

The game requires you to build the historical city of Hampi — one tile at a time. As the city expands, you need to gather the support of other players to unravel Sun Jewel, the supreme secret of the land. You can play with up to five people above the age of 14.

Rs 2,199 (discounted) on tacitgames.in/hampi

Bharata 600BC

The game is set in 600 BC India. Your task is to expand your kingdom while managing your resources. Designed by GoIndia Games, it can be played by two to eight players aged 14 and above. It includes the map of India, and Channapatna-style armies, forts and pegs.

Rs 4,290 (discounted) on goindiagames.com

Shasn-India 2020 Campaign

Each player contests elections and takes a stand on political and ethical issues. Designed to give a glimpse of the cut-throat politics, it comes with ‘ideology cards’, ‘conspiracy cards’ and ‘voter cards’. It can be played by two to five players and is created by Zain Memon and published by Memesys Culture Lab.

Rs 1,999 on shasnthegame.com

Indus 2500 BCE

The challenge is to build the Harappan civilisation while protecting it from calamities. The bio describes it as a flip-and-write game, where players are required to either pick a terrain card from the market and draw patterns like walls, or reserve resources. Created by Dice Toy Labs, it can be played in groups of five. A solo version is also available.

Rs 1,199 (discounted) on dicetoylabs.come

Kavade's DIY Snakes & Ladders Jigsaw puzzle kit

Snakes and Ladders never gets boring. The Kavade store in Bengaluru has given a new spin to this classic. It has turned it into a DIY kit game in association with CuriousFly. Simply speaking, the game comes in the form of jigsaw pieces (decorated with Gond or Kalamkari art). You need to assemble the pieces to form the maze and play the game.

Rs 880 on kavade.org