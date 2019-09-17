Camel’s milk now in city

Camel’s milk is the latest to enter the dairy market in Bengaluru. On sale at the city’s supermarkets, it is processed by Amul and comes for Rs 25 for a bottle of 200 ml.

The city also buys goat and buffalo milk, although cow’s milk is the most widely preferred.

For centuries, camel’s milk has been an important source of nutrition for nomadic cultures, especially for those living in deserts. Camel’s milk is said to be an option for those who are lactose intolerant. Ryan Fernando, nutritionist at Qua Nutrition, says consumption of camel milk is common in Gujarat. He has personally tried it.

“As I am allergic to all types of milk, I was excited when I discovered camel milk during a trip to Gujarat. I couldn’t really tell the difference when I had it with tea. Taste-wise, it had a caramelised flavour,” he says.

Camel’s milk is also said to lower blood sugar and insulin levels. A study says it provides an equivalent of 52 units of insulin in about four cups.

A widely cited study says it is also good for people with autism. Camel milk is said to improve behaviour in autistic children. It may also aid in neurodevelopmental conditions such as Parkinsons and Alzheimers.

Many milk varieties are available online, at grocery stores such as BigBasket and Doodhwala.

Donkey’s milk is sold in Bengaluru, but it is touted more as medicine than dairy, and costs Rs 50 to Rs 100 for a spoonful. The milk is available only when a jennet is lactating. It is said to help children develop immunity.

A family in north Bengaluru maintains about half a dozen donkeys. Also, nomadic groups often turn up at some city neighbourhoods, selling donkey’s milk.

What could it be that makes donkey’s milk so popular? History says Cleopatra used to bathe in it — it was her beauty secret. Since then, it has been used in many beauty products across the globe.

Gandhi was a proponent of goat’s milk, and it is a variety available both offline and online.

Southern discomfort

About 80 per cent of south Indians are said to be lactose intolerant, which means their bodies are not comfortable with conventional dairy?

"The logic is that it's hotter towards the equator and whatever milk products were created before the invention of the refrigerator would be fermented. During fermentation, the bacteria breaks down the lactose. That's why, genetically, south Indians are comfortable having curd rice and not milk products," explains nutritionist Ryan.

Milk varieties in Bengaluru

* Cow

* Buffalo

* Goat

* Camel

* Donkey