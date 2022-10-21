Care tips for animals this cracker season

With Deepavali around the corner, volunteers and non-profit groups are creating awareness about how bursting crackers causes stress among animals. Apart from sharing information and posts online about a cracker-free Deepavali, the groups are also sharing tips to handle animals this season.

Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) Bangalore will post content about the do’s and don’ts during Deepavali on social media, focussing on the welfare of pets and community animals.

Ajay Arjun, head of projects and resources, CUPA, says, “Though many have stopped bursting crackers, some continue to, which leads to distress in animals. We will launch a #HappyDiwaliForAnimals campaign, with details on how to help animals through Deepavali.”

What to do when pets like dogs, cats and birds are stressed out, what community animals go through during bursting of crackers, and how animals are up to four times more sensitive to sounds, will be some talking points.

He advises people to confine stressed out animals to a familiar room for “a safe space”.

“If your dog is crate trained, keep their crate accessible for them to hide in. Cats love hiding in small boxes, so cardboard boxes can be used to create a safe space for them,” says Ajay.

Keep your pets indoors when celebrations are in full swing. “Take them out for walks in the early hours of dawn or late in the night, when the bursting of crackers stops. You could also

give them their favourite treats as a distraction, and accompany them,”

he adds.

Allow pets who hide under beds to stay there as long as they wish to. “Once they feel safe, they will come out. In case of community animals, allow them to come into your compound or hide under your car. Always check under the vehicle before starting it,” adds Ajay.

Charlie’s Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) will also be posting awareness posts online.

“Providing pets with earmuffs, creating a safe space, accompanying them at times when crackers are being burst outside, and leaving the light on, are some of the tips one can follow,” says Sudha Narayanan, founder of CARE.

To avoid street dogs being bitten by other strays, leave a space at your

house open for them to come and hide. “A lot of bite and burn incidents happen during this time,” she says. Keep water bowls around, as when the strays get scared, hydration is important. If you see a distressed animal, call us, she adds.

As for smaller animals like guinea pigs, rabbits or even cats, make holes inside cardboard boxes or put them in a crate and cover it with a cloth to make them feel comfortable. “Our volunteers have already started making these cardboard spaces for animals at our centre,” she adds.

Reflective collars



FluffyNut encourages caregivers

of street dogs to tie reflective collars



Volunteer group FluffyNuts is running a campaign to encourage caregivers to tag street dogs they care for with reflective collars so that even if they

are lost, they can be brought back to their territory.

Arundathi Somaiah, co-founder of the group, says, “Due to fear, strays run helter-skelter and go missing. These collars must have details of the area they belong to and contact details of their caregiver so that they can be brought back to their street.” Apart from the noise, even the cracker smell confuses them due to which they aren’t able to find their way

back, she adds.

The group sells reflective collars, and one can write the contact details mentioned on the collar itself. Educate your neighbours, family, and friends about avoiding bursting loud and polluting crackers, points out Arundathi.

“Promote green crackers that are less polluting instead, in case they insist on fireworks,” she adds. Keep water bowls for the strays outside your house and also on balconies for birds, so that they can refresh themselves.

Clear the area of cracker waste as dogs, cats or cows may ingest it while rummaging through garbage.

“Help an injured animal by taking it to the nearest vet clinic or report them to local rescue centres,” adds Arundathi.