Carol singing begins this weekend

With Christmas just two weeks away, many groups have begun singing carols. Here is what is lined up:

East Parade Church, M G Road

The church will hold a carol service online. Getting the complete choir of 80 to record and sing online is challenging but it has its advantages. “Platforms like YouTube and Facebook help us reach more people than we would at the church,” says Aswin John Cherian, a member of the choir.

December 11, 6 pm, at csieastparade.com

St. Andrew’s Church, Cubbon Road

The Bangalore Men and the all-female choir Cappella Bangalore have been singing here since 2016. Last year, they did a show online but they are getting back to the church this Christmas. “Offline singing is more enjoyable,” says Jonas Olsson, head of the two choirs. The 40 singers will perform for 75 minutes.

December 12, 6 pm.

St Mark’s Cathedral, M G Road

The choir here would sing at the cathedral and also go carolling door to door. They have called off offline performances since the pandemic broke out. This year too, they sing virtually. The 25-member choir has strong roots in Western classical music and will perform pieces complemented by a pipe organ.

December 19, 6 pm, on the YouTube page St Mark’s Cathedral Bangalore