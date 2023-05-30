Cartoonist to host solo exhibition on social issues

Rithu Athreya
Rithu Athreya, DHNS ,
  • May 30 2023, 22:55 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 23:28 ist
One of Malatesh Garadimani’s works.

Malatesh Garadimani’s cartoons will be on display at the Indian Cartoon Gallery in the city, starting June 3.

The exhibition will feature over 100 cartoon illustrations and paintings that address social issues such as child labour, poverty, human rights and global warming. With his artworks, Malatesh hopes to “promote awareness and positivity in the society”.

Hailing from Ranebennur, a city in Haveri district, Malatesh says he always had a keen interest in the arts. As a young boy, he drew inspiration from the Karmaveera Magazine. “I have also been inspired by cartoonist VG Narendra. I consider him to be my guru and a guiding figure in my career,” he tells Metrolife.

This will be Malatesh’s first cartoon exhibition in Bengaluru. It is being organised by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists, and will be inaugurated by noted cartoonist BG Gujjarappa.

Opens on June 3, 11 am, at Indian Cartoon Gallery, Trinity Circle. It will be on view till June 17.

