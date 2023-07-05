Chess-inspired space nearSarjapur Road

Chess-inspired space nearSarjapur Road

The space under Carmelaram Railway Bridge on Sarjapur Road has been renovated

Niveditha Menon
Niveditha Menon, Devika S,
  • Jul 05 2023, 10:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 05 2023, 10:57 ist

The space under Carmelaram Railway Bridge on Sarjapur Road has been renovated into a recreational arena under the ‘Adopt-a-Flyover’ programme by BBMP. It was opened on June 30. 

Called Chaturanga Mandapa, the space under the flyover had been neglected and turned into a garbage dumping ground. After being cleaned up, the space now houses chess boards, a seating area and air purifying plants. The footpaths and walkways have been made by re-using old paver blocks removed from Ring Road, Koramangala. Discarded plastic and metal items were recycled for the decorative chess pieces.

The space has been remodelled as a part of corporate social responsibilty by L&T Technology Services and has been designed by Aniruddha Abhyankar. It is located opposite RGA Tech Park. 

Under flyover
Sarjapur
Bengaluru

