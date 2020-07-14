Christ conducts exams amid student protests

Amid opposition from students, Christ (deemed to be university) is conducting exams for all intermediate semesters from Monday.

On the first day of the exams, students protested in front of the campus on Hosur Road, saying they were already studying for subsequent terms, and the process was pointless. The National Students Union of India led the protest.

An unmoved Christ released a statement saying it was continuing with the exams, and students had the option of taking them online or offline at a later date.

“The university didn’t acknowledge or respond to our protests. We’re planning to meet the vice-chancellor after the lockdown to put forth the students’ demands once again,” says Prakhyath

Paramesh, state general secretary, NSUI Karnataka.

The Karnataka government had released an advisory asking colleges not to conduct exams except for final year students.

It had advised colleges to evaluate the rest with a 50-50 scheme, with equal weightage for internal marks and an aggregate of previous semester marks. Many students are urging Christ to follow this pattern.

Higher education minister C N Ashwathnarayan told Metrolife the Karnataka guidelines do not apply to Christ as they are governed by the UGC. “Regardless, we had sent them an advisory asking them to follow the 50-50 pattern as we believe it’s best for the students,” he says.

Digital divide

While the exams are being touted as optional, students say they were forced to pay a Rs 500 fee and register.

“Some students have no access to the Internet, and some have no devices, some are in Kashmir where it’s near impossible to take online exams. They have been told they can take the exams later,” says Gargi (name changed), a final year BA student.

Mythili (name changed), who studies law, has a faulty laptop and an inconsistent Internet connection, making it difficult for her to take her exams. “We had a livestream announcement where the management was facing difficulty but was still conducting exams at the request of students,” she says.

Students say they are not only already taking online classes for the next semester, but are also being graded on their assignments for the current semester.

“We are juggling almost 14 subjects simultaneously. I have submissions for the current semester slated for July 25, immediately after the previous semester’s exams end,” says Gargi. Students are coping with illnesses and the loss of people they knew to the pandemic, says Dina (name changed), another student. She says the stress has disrupted her eating and sleeping schedules and she was hospitalised repeatedly in the past few months.

Dodging technique

A UGC panel has recommended exams only for final year students. It has suggested that intermediate semester students could be graded on internal assessment or exams. Christ is known to cite UGC as its guiding authority to ignore Karnataka government regulations. “There are loopholes in UGC guidelines that can be used to the management’s advantage,” a professor told Metrolife.

In the post-protest clarification, the college says its decision is in line with UGC guidelines to ensure “the integrity of examination system and the sanctity of the Degree award.” The notice is signed by Anil Joseph Pinto, registrar.

Technical difficulties

Grace (name changed), a student who tried to write her exam on Monday, ran into a technical glitch. She wasn’t even able to start the test. “Our professor asked me to withdraw and mail the officer of examinations,” she says. Grace is one of many who have complained of technical glitches. In an official communication to the students, the university said that tests of those facing technical difficulties will be terminated. They will be asked to appear for offline exams later.