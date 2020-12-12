Christmas concerts go virtual

The festive season is here, and this year, the pandemic has prompted carol singing to go virtual.

East Parade Church

A landmark garrison church, it is located on Dickenson Road. The choir will perform on December 12, 6 pm.

Nevin Thomas, choirmaster, says, “We are singing a blend of traditional and contemporary pieces. ‘Beautiful Savior’ and ‘Silent Night’ are two classic hymns, both about 200 years old. We are rending the former in a quartet and the latter in a choir featuring more than 100 voices,” he says.

Nevin says that technology has made it possible to keep the tradition going. “We rehearsed regularly on Zoom. And each of the voices had to do multiple takes. Syncing it all was a task,” he explains.

This year the group is performing ‘There is joy joy joy’, an upbeat acappella by duo Don Besig and Nancy Price, and ‘Great I Am’, a contemporary anthem arranged by Heather Sorenson.

This year, former choristers have joined the group from across the globe, making it special. “Irrespective of challenging times, music brings people together,” he says.

Links to the group’s music may be found on www.csieastparade.com/ livestream/

Mar Thoma Syrian Church

Built in 1945, Mar Thoma Syrian Church, on Primrose Road, is among the older churches in Bengaluru. It is holding its advent service at 10 am on December 13 and the carol service on December 23 at 6.30 pm.

The choristers start their practice by the first week of October for concerts in December, but this year, everything is online.

Anou Daniel, member of the choir, says, “The choir will render Afro gospel songs, and traditional and contemporary carols.”

Teaching tunes to new singers has been a challenge this year. “We miss having some of our best singers on board. We also miss the birthday cakes and cutlets we used to eat during the rehearsal breaks. It’s not the same this year,” says Anou.

On the bright side, people from across the world have joined the choir.

To watch the choir perform, look for Mar Thoma Church Primrose Road, YouTube channel.

St Mark’s Cathedral

The choir at this church on M G Road is presenting an online concert on December 20, 6 pm with a blend of classical and contemporary music, including Calypso.

Among the songs that will be rendered are: ‘Hark the Herald’, ‘Christmas calypso’, ‘O zion awake’, ‘Away in a manger’ and ‘Silent night.’

Avinash Grubb, choir conductor and organist, says each choir member went the extra mile to send in recordings in time.

“Despite all the challenges, we have managed to come together to celebrate the spirit of Christmas,” he says. Links to the group’s music may be found on the church website.