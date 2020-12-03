Church St-style weekends planned across Bengaluru

Motorised traffic will be banned, eateries allowed to set up tables on the street

DHNS 
Bengaluru,
  Dec 03 2020, 23:36 ist
  • updated: Dec 03 2020, 23:39 ist

More streets in Bengaluru may follow the Church Street model, with motorised traffic being banned on weekends.

In November, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) recommended ‘no-traffic weekends’ on Church Street as part of its ‘Clean Air Street’ initiative. 

V Manjula, commissioner of DULT, told Metrolife, “We have identified a few more potential areas and are working on them. We will take into account the characteristics of an area before planning.”

Every weekend, Church Street turns into a slice of Europe, with restaurants setting up tables on the street, and music and culture coming outdoors. Restaurants dotting the smartly done-up street have been experiencing more footfalls since this new initiative was introduced on November 7.  

Where else?

Seven more streets are likely to turn pedestrian-friendly on weekends: Gandhi Bazaar Main Road (KR Road-DVG Road), Malleswaram 8th Cross (between Margosa Road and 18th Sampige Road), 10th Main adjacent to Jayanagar shopping complex, Russell Market road, Commercial Street (Kamaraj Road-Jumma Masjid Road), Brigade Road (MG Road-Residency Road) and Malleswaram 7th Cross facing 10th Cross.

Church Street

