Church St-style weekends planned across Bengaluru

More streets in Bengaluru may follow the Church Street model, with motorised traffic being banned on weekends.

In November, the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT) recommended ‘no-traffic weekends’ on Church Street as part of its ‘Clean Air Street’ initiative.

V Manjula, commissioner of DULT, told Metrolife, “We have identified a few more potential areas and are working on them. We will take into account the characteristics of an area before planning.”

Every weekend, Church Street turns into a slice of Europe, with restaurants setting up tables on the street, and music and culture coming outdoors. Restaurants dotting the smartly done-up street have been experiencing more footfalls since this new initiative was introduced on November 7.

Where else?

Seven more streets are likely to turn pedestrian-friendly on weekends: Gandhi Bazaar Main Road (KR Road-DVG Road), Malleswaram 8th Cross (between Margosa Road and 18th Sampige Road), 10th Main adjacent to Jayanagar shopping complex, Russell Market road, Commercial Street (Kamaraj Road-Jumma Masjid Road), Brigade Road (MG Road-Residency Road) and Malleswaram 7th Cross facing 10th Cross.