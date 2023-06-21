Citizens feted for their contribution to society

The Rotary Club of Bangalore hosted the fifth edition of their annual ‘Exemplars’ awards to honour people who have made notable contributions to society. The ceremony was held on June 10.
Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment won the ‘Environment Conservation’ award for creating interdisciplinary narratives in policies and the practice of conservation.
The ‘Youth Icon’ award was presented to Meghana Shanbagh, the first female Air Force fighter pilot from south India and the sixth female Air Force fighter pilot in the military.
Altigreen Propulsion Labs’ efforts in reducing the carbon footprint by manufacturing the first electric three-wheelers in India won them the ‘Start-Up Success’ award.
The Snehadhara Foundation was awarded ‘Outstanding NGO’ for their work with children and adults with developmental disabilities.
Top cop M A Saleem was awarded the ‘Pride of Work’ for his extraordinary work in traffic management and improving road sense.
Festo won ‘Corporate Citizen’ for its work in the areas of renovation, technical education, and sustainability.
‘Citizen Extraordinaire’ was given to Nithin Kamath, the founder of Zerodha, for exemplary business ethics and social responsibilities.
