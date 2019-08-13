City dance team wins big in global contest

Bengaluru dance group ‘One Move’s’ kids team represented India in ‘Dance World Cup 2019’ held in Braga, Portugal. The event saw 56 participating countries with more than 6,000 participants.

India won the second position this year as compared to last year’s fifth position for the same category — ‘Under 14 ‘Hip-Hop duet/trio’. The dancers were Neha and Sampada. Meghan Singhal was placed sixth in the ‘Under 17 Hip Hop Solo (junior category).

The team comprising of 16 girls and one boy won the fourth position for the ‘Show Dance Category’ where they performed Bollywood and freestyle. In the ‘

Hip Hop group dance, they were placed fifth. Sushil Jay, director and founder, ‘One Move’, says, “After last year, I understood the competition level and prepared my kids accordingly. It is a year of hard work that has paid off. I am extremely proud of them all. We now look forward to next year’s competition. If we clear the qualifying round in India in December, we fly to Italy in June.”