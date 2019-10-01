City’s notable Gandhi hubs

On the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, we curated a list of places you can visit in and around Bengaluru. Along with venues that have been constructed in tribute to the man, the places he frequented during his visits to the city between 1915 to 1936 has been featured.

Learn about his philosophies

Located on Kumara Krupa Road, Gandhi Bhavan is a museum dedicated to the “Father of the Nation”. It was set up with the intention of promoting his ideologies and teachings among the youth. The main attraction here is a picture gallery consisting of photos from his early childhood to the last day of his life. Copies of his letters and placards with his aphorisms can also be found. Sources say the museum has been built on the land where he used to take strolls.

Visit a park

Freedom Park is located on Seshadri Road, Gandhi Nagar. Originally, it was a central jail built by the British in 1866, for executing prisoners of the First War of Indian Independence. During the independence movement many national leaders, including Gandhi were imprisoned here. In 2008, the central jail was converted into a park, and a part of it has been allotted for protests. The park is symbolic of the colonial rule, and the changes the country has gone through since.



Jyothi Vriksh, where Gandhi held prayer meetings



His meditation spot

Gandhi, during his visit to Bangalore in 1927, had conducted a public meeting in Kumara Krupa Road. Under the ‘Jyothi Vriksh’, he had even held a prayer meeting. A memorial was built at the same place. The hotel Lalit Ashok was built on this land. However, those who plan to visit this memorial should be prepared to face the security personnel, who are reluctant to let non-guests inside.

Check-in at Kumara Krupa guesthouse

Located on a sprawling 14 acres of land on Kumara Krupa Road, the guesthouse is a place of great historial significance. It has housed many prominent personalities, including Gandhi. In 1927, on a visit to Karnataka, he fell unwell and was advised rest. He recuperated at Nandi Hills initially and then moved to the Kumara Krupa guesthouse. The guesthouse was adjacent to the office of William Smith from the Imperial Dairy Farm, whom he met regularly to discuss the improvement of cattle farming across the country.

Gokhale Institute

In May 1915, Gandhi who was touring south India, was invited to inaugurate the Mysore Social Service League. Set up as a tribute to Gopal Krishna Gokhale, the League was reborn as the Gokhale Institute of Public Affairs in 1930. The institute conducts talks on various aspects of public life and spirituality and also provides a large library for those interested in research.

Shop for khadi

In 1918, Gandhi began promoting khadi as part of the Swadeshi movement. It would act as a relief programme for the poor masses by creating self-employment. Khadi then became a symbol for both self-reliance and self-government. The Khadi Bhandar at Annapoorneshwari and Gramodyog Khadi Mandir at Hospital Road are some shops you could visit to pick a few khadi outfits for yourself.