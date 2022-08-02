City techie illustrates  her cycling adventures 

Techie Shilpi Sahu, who cycles to work every day, is documenting her cycling experiences in the city through sketches.

From her unique daily observations to abuses hurled at her by cab drivers, she documents it all on her new Instagram and Twitter accounts (@Brakefail22). “When you’re cycling, you tend to observe the world around you so much more. You notice little things that you otherwise wouldn’t if you were stuck in a cab,” says Shilpi. Lately, she has been documenting her experience of cycling through the rains.

The Kaikondrahalli resident travels approximately 24 km on a cycle every day, to and from her office in Brookfield. It takes her between 30 and 45 minutes. “I have been doing this for four to five years now. It is affordable and time-saving,” the 43-year-old told Metrolife.

Ask her about what pushed her to this decision, and she quips, “Traffic of course.” “I gave every possible mode of transportation a try before I decided to settle on the cycle. Private cabs are expensive, buses constantly get stuck in traffic and the office cab takes too long,” she adds.

A few weeks ago, while taking the cycle lane on Outer Ring Road, she noticed motorcyclists coming into the same lane and honking at her to make way for them.

“This really amused me and I decided to draw the scene. When I showed it to my fellow cyclists, they were amused too and had many such experiences to share. Bengaluru’s bicycle mayor suggested I do a weekly comic,” she says.

She spends at least an hour every week to sketch her cycling endeavors. “Pictures speak louder than words. These comics help get across a point — about how cyclists are often forgotten in the city,” she adds.

Shilpi believes that despite Bengaluru’s thriving cycling community, government bodies when developing the city’s infrastructure, often don’t take cyclists into consideration. “We are not welcome on roads. Cab drivers and bikers are often irritated by our presence and become impatient. This makes you feel unsafe cycling within the city limits,” she adds.

However, on her daily route, Shilpi has noticed many Bengalureans cycling. “It’s not just IT professionals. There are daily wage workers getting on with their day and even kids commuting to school. Many of my colleagues too have been cycling to work,” she says.

Keeping in mind the city’s growing population of cyclists, it is imperative that they are able to travel safely across the city, she adds.

“The cycling lanes are in bad condition and often used by other vehicles. In some areas, they are used as free parking spots. Since these are mostly makeshift cycling lanes, traffic cops aren’t even aware of what the purpose of these lanes are. So, they don’t stop cars and bikes from getting on the lanes,” she elaborates.

She hopes steps are taken by the government to spread awareness among traffic officials in the city, who will in turn educate the general public.

Find Shilpi’s artwork on

@Brakefail22 on Instagram and Twitter.