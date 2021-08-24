Civil engineer makes art from daily objects



T Muppidathi



An engineer has developed an unusual hobby: creating art from chalk, rice, plastic straws, eggshells, stapler pins, and groundnut shells.

T Muppidathi, 46, started creating small figurines from chalk when he was 19. “I was doing my engineering course when I first created a Ganesha from broken chalk pieces,” recalls the Malleswaram resident.

He then went on to create the Statue of Liberty, cars and chains, using the same medium.

Over time, he switched to rice grains. “Using a cutter, I created a miniature ‘Shivalingam’ with 10 grains. I also made an Eiffel Tower model from 2,332 grains in 46 hours,” he says.

Hailing from Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu, Muppidathi made a pen from rice grains and gifted it to the then chief minister M Karunanidhi.

“He said he would always remember me for the pen. I was also lauded for being a good artist and recognised by the collector of Tirunelveli in 2007,” he says.

Muppidathi has inscribed 1,330 ‘Thirukkural’ verses in reverse on palm leaves, to be read in reflection with the help of a mirror.

One of his longest projects was a Taj Mahal made from chalk and plaster of Paris. “It took me almost four years to complete,” he says.

Latest project

Muppidathi’s more recent projects use groundnut shells. He has just now created an installation to promote pandemic safety.

“My latest work is about social distancing. I’ve created a line of people maintaining distance and wearing masks while shopping. I used binding wire and fabric to create the people,” he explains.

Muppidathi can be contacted on 90362 15647.