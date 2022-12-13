CM to inaugurate Subbanna trust

CM to inaugurate Subbanna trust

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is inaugurating a foundation on Thursday to honour the memory of renowned singer Shivamogga Subbanna.

Chandrashekhar Kambar, chairman of the Central Sahitya Akademi, presides over the event at Town Hall. A host of dignitaries will pay tribute to Subbanna, and well-known singers will render his songs.

Subbanna (1938-2022) was a celebrated practitioner of Kannada sugama sangeeta, and popularised the poetry of Kuvempu and a host of other poets.

*Shivamogga Subbanna Pratishthana inauguration, Dec 15, 5 pm, Town Hall.

