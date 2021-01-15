Colleges focus on revision, practicals

Colleges in Bengaluru are preparing to start first and second year degree classes from January 15. The Karnataka government has allowed colleges to resume physical classes for all degree and diploma courses. Colleges are not sure they will get full attendance and are taking steps to prevent crowding.

Final year students are already attending classes, and about 40 per cent are back at SSMRV College, Jayanagar. The college has told all students to get consent letters from their parents, besides Covid-negative results.

The college runs BCom, BBA, BCA, and MCom courses. Anil Kumar, principal, says, “Our classrooms usually have 60 to 80 students. If 100 per cent attendance resumes, we will split the classes into morning and evening batches.”

Most portions have been covered online, he told Metrolife.

Not an issue

At Basaveshwara College of Commerce, Arts and Science, Rajajinagar, 60 per cent of final-year students are back. “Maintaining social distancing is not hard with this number,” says Shobharani G R, principal.

The college has asked the BBMP to test students, like in November, when classes resumed for final year students. “Each of our classrooms can seat 90 to 100 people, so distancing won’t be a concern,” she says.

Most theory classes are done online, so the focus will be on revision and practicals. “If the need arises, we will split students into batches for labs,” she says.

Alternate seating

Classes opened recently for the first semester of the MBA course at RV Institute of Management, Jayanagar.

“About 80 out of 160 students are on campus. The option of attending classes online continues,” says A Chandran, assistant professor, department of general management.

Regular reminders about maintaining social distancing are sent through WhatsApp groups. Alternate chairs will be given to students, says Chandran.

“The windows are open, the air conditioner is switched off and we regularly sanitise corridors,” he says.

The college is using a system called ‘flipped classroom,’ where a video of the lecture is sent to students prior to class. It helps them prepare ahead.

No loitering

During pre-Covid days, classrooms in Baldwin Methodist College, Hosur Road, used to see about 70 students in a room.

“Each course will now have classes on designated days,” Joshua Samuel, principal says.

Workload will increase for teachers, but they are ready to pitch in to bring things back on track.

“Our canteen will stay closed and we have asked students to carry their snacks and lunch,” he says.

St Joseph’s College (Autonomous), Langford Road, is conducting examinations till January 15 and has not decided on students returning to the campus.

“Most of our second-year students are in their hometowns, so we will have to issue a circular and give them some time to come back,” says a staffer.

What is new

Students advised to bring their own food.

Fewer physical classes than before.

Smaller batches for lab practicals.

Staggered classes and designated days.

Video lessons sent ahead of physical classes.