Colleges switch to virtual teaching

Many colleges in Bengaluru have switched to online teaching in the wake of the lockdown.

Institutions Metrolife spoke to say they are keeping pace with the curriculum and hope to cover the lessons in time.

However, they are trying to figure out how to conduct tests and exams online and connect with students who live in areas with poor Internet connectivity.

S C Sharma, director of National Assessment and Accreditation Council and former vice-chancellor of Tumkur University, says most institutions have adapted to technology without any hiccups. “Online teaching is doing well but conducting examinations, taking into account the sheer volume of students, can be a challenge. We understand that students in the rural areas have no consistent Internet connection,” he says.

Sharma says online teaching has made lessons better structured. “Some mathematical subjects have to be carefully handled. The teachers may have to ask plenty of questions and get students involved. We have noticed that teachers are using PPT, audio and video to explain the subjects. They are indeed making the best use of available technology,” he says.

He also says students appear more inclined to interact with their teachers online and clear their doubts. “It saves time and enhances productivity,” he says.

Christ initiatives

At Christ (Deemed To Be University), undergraduate students were gearing up for their exams when the lockdown was announced. PhD students are completing their course work and theory classes online. “There are 220 PhD students who use online platforms like Click Away, Zoom and Moodle to complete their work. The teachers are making the classes more interactive by posing random questions every 15 minutes. These online classes ensure good participation and better monitoring of attendance,” says Dr Fr Abraham V M, vice-chancellor of Christ. The institution started using Moodle, an open-source learning platform, way back in 2005. “This software allows us to also integrate videos and assessments,” explains Dr Abraham.

An online training programme will start for about 600-odd staff on April 15. “We have chalked out a quality improvement programme for teachers. We also have online admissions in progress. We have started conducting online interviews and tests for new admissions,” he adds.

Eight-week plan

Online teaching is making teachers more innovative, feels Sabitha Ramamurthy, chancellor, CMR University. The undergraduate, postgraduate and engineering colleges run by the group have gone online.

“We have asked the faculty to prepare for the next eight weeks. We use Google Classroom and Zoom for online classes,” explains Sabitha.

She adds that Google Classroom allows the management to enter any classroom and monitor it. “The students are given mini projects and three of four questions papers. They are assessed on the basis of their performance,” she says.

Sabitha roots for the continuation of online learning. “This is a step in the right direction. Online teaching is working well with the teachers and the student community,” she says.

Net-savvy students

The computer applications department of Mount Carmel College is the only one using online learning platforms. “The undergraduate students and some post-graduate students have completed this year’s syllabus,” says Dr Sr Arpana, principal. “The MCA students, being tech-savvy, have taken well to the online mode. We will soon start online workshops for teachers and are also exploring the possibility of online internships for our students,” she says.

Beyond blackboard

Kiran Jeevan of the Department of Social Work and public relations officer of St Joseph’s College, says it has been two and a half weeks since online classes started for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

“We give the students short tests, quizzes and PPT presentations to understand how much they have grasped and if they are attentive in classes. For students in rural areas where Internet access is nil or slow, we record classes and mail them. This way, we make sure that nobody misses out,” explains Kiran.

He says technology has given teachers the chance to get out of the chalk and board method they are so used to. “We have also managed to conduct viva for students of communication, economics and political science. Students of MSc microbiology have also completed their dissertation and viva online,” says Kiran.

Student’s perspective

Hrithik Chetan, a student of mechanical engineering at Cambridge Institute of Technology, has been attending classes online for two weeks. He says, “This is an easy way of learning and enhances the experience. It helps you manage time better. Some of us also do a quick search for solutions and alternatives while the classes are on. This helps us grasp ideas better.” However, Hrithik says some topics cannot be explained well online.

Tools colleges are using