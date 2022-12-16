Coming up: Comedy on men’s struggles

‘Gentlemen’, a play written and directed by Anil Abraham, will be staged on December 17 at Alliance Française, and on December 18 at Jagriti Theatre.

About the play, he told Metrolife, “It is a work in progress that keeps evolving based on the social trends and beliefs of a particular time, and is a combination of theatre and stand-up comedy. The central premise, which is a lighthearted take on men who stay quiet about inner struggles across generations, remains constant.”

Abraham adds that he “was inspired to talk about issues that men are naturally hesitant to discuss or quiet about due to the stigma”. He wants his audience to introspect and reflect on the reality using the medium of humour.

“There is a twist at the end, thanks to the unique perspectives a character brings,” he adds.

The cast includes Ashvin Matthew, a theatre actor known for his role as Father Vincent in Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’, Ajith Hande, a writer, theatre actor, and director, Aiyyo Shraddha, who was last seen in Hindi film ‘Doctor G’, and Dr Anil Abraham, doctor, teacher, actor, director, retired professor and head of dermatology at

St John’s Medical College.

The play is being staged at Alliance Francaise on December 17, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, and at Jagriti Theatre on December 18, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets are available online.