Coming up: Comedy on men’s struggles

Coming up: Comedy on men’s struggles

P Jois
P Jois, DHNS,
  • Dec 16 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2022, 00:36 ist
Gentlemen’ has a twist in the end.

‘Gentlemen’, a play written and directed by Anil Abraham, will be staged on December 17 at Alliance Française, and on December 18 at Jagriti Theatre.

About the play, he told Metrolife, “It is a work in progress that keeps evolving based on the social trends and beliefs of a particular time, and is a combination of theatre and stand-up comedy. The central premise, which is a lighthearted take on men who stay quiet about inner struggles across generations, remains constant.”

Abraham adds that he “was inspired to talk about issues that men are naturally hesitant to discuss or quiet about due to the stigma”. He wants his audience to introspect and reflect on the reality using the medium of humour.

“There is a twist at the end, thanks to the unique perspectives a character brings,” he adds.

The cast includes Ashvin Matthew, a theatre actor known for his role as Father Vincent in Sridevi’s ‘English Vinglish’, Ajith Hande, a writer, theatre actor, and director, Aiyyo Shraddha, who was last seen in Hindi film ‘Doctor G’, and Dr Anil Abraham, doctor, teacher, actor, director, retired professor and head of dermatology at
St John’s Medical College. 

The play is being staged at Alliance Francaise on December 17, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, and at Jagriti Theatre on December 18, 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm. Tickets are available online.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Play
anil abraham
gentlemen
Bengaluru

What's Brewing

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

Infosys@40- A success story that inspires millions

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

SRK to appear during FIFA Word Cup final

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

One radio links Uttarakhand tribe to the world

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve

 