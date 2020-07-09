Computer rentals serve homes now

The shift to work from home and remote learning has resulted in an increase in the demand for laptops and desktops in Bengaluru.

But buying is not an option for many with limited resources. That is where computer rentals are coming into the picture. Renting allows people to avoid making long-term commitments; they hope to get back to their office once the lockdown is lifted.

“A family with two working people, or two children, won’t be able to manage with just one laptop. And, buying one system for each individual is not feasible for most families,” says Ravi Babu, proprietor of All Times Support, Koramangala.

The company earlier used to rent out desktops and laptops only to businesses. But after the pandemic outbreak, it is increasingly catering to individuals.

Students, teachers, IT and working professionals are among its customers.

Sunil Kumar, managing director, Linus Computers, RT Nagar, says many companies began to hire computers for their employees when the pandemic broke out and work from home became necessary.

Most companies would give out computers for a minimum of three months, but now, they aren’t too particular about that condition.

Sumo Technologies Pvt Ltd allows people to rent computers even for a day or a week. Models and brands don’t matter for most customers, they say, as long as it has a webcam and mic. Windows is the most preferred operating system.

“People ask for specific brands when it comes to laptops, with HP and Dell being the most sought-after. App developers and graphic designers ask for desktops with graphic rendering capabilities. Customers are not too particular about brands when it comes to a desktop,” says Aloysius C, director, Sumo Technologies.

Rent varies on the configuration, and some rental companies charge extra for delivery. Linus offers Lenovo Thinkpad, Dell Latitude, and HP Probook laptops. Its monthly rent is about Rs, 2000 for a laptop and Rs 1,500 for a desktop.

“Desktops have lower demand. They are steadier, though. Service calls for them are fewer,” explains Sunil.

All Times Support offers a wider choice, with rents starting at Rs 2,000 a month. Sumo Technologies offers systems at rents ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 10,000.

The delivery takes place in one or two days, which means a significantly shorter wait if you are considering an online purchase. Rental companies also take care of repairs.

Renting in Bengaluru

