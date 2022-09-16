Concert on rare tala in Bengaluru today

Udupa Foundation, Kanchana Shri Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust and Samatva Foundation will present ‘Dhruva’, a concert focusing on Dhruva tala, on Friday.

Dhruva tala has 14 beats and is one of the rarer talas to be used in the modern-day classical music. “While Dhruva tala isn’t necessarily difficult, it has never been composed to be performed on stage,” says Carnatic musician R Kumaresh. Accompanying him on stage will be Vaibhav Ramani (violin), Jayachandra Rao (mridangam), Giridhar Udupa (ghatam) and Guruprasanna (kanjira). Kumaresh plans to revive other forgotten and lesser-known talas such as Matya, Ata, Eka, Jhampa, Roopakam and Triputa.

*Dhruva on September 16, 6.30 pm, at JSS Hall, Jayanagar. Entry is free.