Concert on rare tala in Bengaluru today

Srinidhi K Achari
Srinidhi K Achari,
  • Sep 16 2022, 00:43 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2022, 10:45 ist
R Kumaresh

Udupa Foundation, Kanchana Shri Lakshminarayana Music Academy Trust and Samatva Foundation will present ‘Dhruva’, a concert focusing on Dhruva tala, on Friday.

Dhruva tala has 14 beats and is one of the rarer talas to be used in the modern-day classical music. “While Dhruva tala isn’t necessarily difficult, it has never been composed to be performed on stage,” says Carnatic musician R Kumaresh. Accompanying him on stage will be Vaibhav Ramani (violin), Jayachandra Rao (mridangam), Giridhar Udupa (ghatam) and Guruprasanna (kanjira). Kumaresh plans to revive other forgotten and lesser-known talas such as Matya, Ata, Eka, Jhampa, Roopakam and Triputa. 

*Dhruva on September 16, 6.30 pm, at JSS Hall, Jayanagar. Entry is free. 

