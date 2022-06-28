Conference on women in music biz comes to town

The Bengaluru leg of ‘Let Women Do The Talking’, a project to encourage young women to pursue a career in the music industry, is scheduled in the city on July 2.

Leading women from the music business in America along with Indian speakers will conduct workshops and masterclasses on audio mastering, artiste management, music streaming and distribution, concert promotion, and music production.

Salman U Syed from Bengaluru has conceptualised it along with Miriam Hensel of the Wacken Foundation, a non-profit organisation from Germany that supports hard rock and metal music. Salman is the founder of Bangalore Open Air, India’s biggest hard rock and heavy metal festival.

“The US Embassy, New Delhi, gave a grant to the Wacken Foundation to come up with a music-related project. Since I work for the Wacken Music Festival, I became a part of the project,” Salman tells Metrolife.



Salman U Syed



“We titled the project ‘Let Women Do The Talking’ because the music industry is male-dominated,” he says.

The programme will conclude with a concert by Paradise Kitty, an all-woman Guns N’ Roses tribute band from Los Angeles at the Hard Rock Cafe on St Marks Road.

The project took off in Delhi on June 25 and the second schedule was held in Mumbai on June 28. The Bengaluru leg has seen 170 registration so far.

“We plan to make it an annual event. The plan is to enhance the Indian music business which isn’t in the same league as America or Europe,” says Salman, who is also a speaker on live entertainment at global conferences.

Let Women Do The Talking on July 2, 11 am to 5.30 pm, at Indian Music Experience Museum, JP Nagar. For details and registration, visit lwdtt.com or call 98867 70078