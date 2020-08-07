Confusion over submission: students gather at college

Students of a Bengaluru college say a WhatsApp message led to many of them to congregate at their college gates on Thursday.

Many computer science and engineering students stood waiting for their faculty outside VET BVL Polytechnic, JP Nagar, on August 6 at 9.30 am.

“About 60 of us waited for over an hour at the gates to give in our projects,” said Shyam (name changed).

Many students got their projects printed and travelled long distances to get to the college as the message, purportedly from a faculty member, said the submissions would be accepted near the canteen. Students showed Metrolife a message to this effect.

Eventually, staff told the students to submit their projects via email. “Our HoD and principal came and asked us to leave, saying the police could arrest us for gathering in such large numbers,” Shyam said.

Earlier last month, police had registered cases against nearly 300 people outside an entrance exam venue in Thiruvananthapuram.

Siji Malayil, lawyer, said the situation falls in a grey area. "The lockdown has ended and exams are being conducted, so the college would not be wrong in calling students to make a submission," he says.

Institutions are responsible for ensuring a safety protocol is followed. "Students shouldn't be called in unnecessarily and if they need to come in, the institution needs to ensure that temperature checks are conducted, masks are worn and social distancing is maintained," he says.

College responds

Anitha BG, head of the computer science department, says the students weren't called in at all.

Dr Sreelatha G, principal, says it was a case of miscommunication. "A handful of students came in. When we saw them, we asked them to leave immediately, out of concern for their safety," she told Metrolife. She denies faculty sent any WhatsApp message calling the students over to the college.