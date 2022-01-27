Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps 

With the onset of the third wave, you are perhaps not too sure about visiting clinics and hospitals for routine consultations. Here are some apps you could use for your non-emergency consultations. Typically, these consultations cost less than physical ones. Some apps also provide discounts on tests and medicines.

eSanjeevaniOPD

Set up in April 2020 by the Indian government, this app provides free consultations.

Verify your mobile number, generate a token for registration, log in, and await your turn. The waiting time could be between 2-20 minutes. After consulting a doctor, download the e-prescription, which tells you what to do next.

General and specialist OPD hours are 8 am-9 pm (Mon-Sat) and 8 am-8 pm (on Sundays).

Where: Play Store, App Store, or esanjeevaniopd.in

Apollo 24/7

You can find any doctor — general physician and specialists— here. For Rs 249, you can seek an appointment in just 15 minutes between 6 am and 1 am. (Notice the extended consultation hours stretching into the night.) These bookings cannot be cancelled or refunded though.

Instant consultations are also available, starting from Rs 125. You can buy medicines at the app’s pharmacy, which will be delivered to your doorstep.

Where: Play Store, App Store, and apollo247.com

Practo

Here consultations start at Rs 299, throughout the day. With every consultation, you get an audio or video call with a doctor, a digital prescription, and a free follow-up.

Where: Play Store, App Store, and practo.com/consult

Tata 1MG

This platform offers tests (home collection of samples) and medicine delivery, besides doctor consultations.

It promises an audio call or video chat with a doctor within 30 minutes of booking a consultation. You get a prescription along with a free follow-up within three days. Consultations start at Rs 199 and are from 9 am to 9 pm.

Where: App Store, Play Store and App Store, or 1mg.com

MFine

Doctor consultations are available from 7 am to 1 am and start at Rs 149. Tests start from Rs 199.

Diagnostic test results are delivered in 24-48 hours. The app also has a trivia section, articles on health, and a segment which helps you self-test for diabetes, migraine, thyroid and other ailments.

Where: Play Store, App Store and mfine.co