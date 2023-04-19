Contest for wildlife photography open till May 23

Team Metrolife
  • Apr 19 2023, 00:33 ist
A not-for-profit from Bengaluru is inviting entries for a pan-India conservation photography contest called ‘Eye for wild’.

Applicants can submit photographs on the themes ‘Wildlife of India’ or ‘Human-animal conflicts’ until May 23. These photographs can be taken either exclusively for the contest or should not be more than 10 years old.

There is no age bar but you have to pay a fee of Rs 350 to register. “The money will be used to buy safety equipment for the forest frontline staff. They comprise local and tribal people. They risk their lives to prevent human-animal conflicts. They are the lifesavers of the forest,” Pavan Joshi, founder of Adavi Alert Foundation, which is hosting the contest, explains.

Illustrating the role of photography in wildlife conservation, he talks about Srikanth Mannepuri’s famous drone shot titled ‘Just one day’s catch’, which captures unsustainable fishing
in coastal Andhra Pradesh. “I believe the photograph prompted authorities to act,” Joshi says.

This is the first edition of ‘Eye for wild’ and with subsequent editions, Joshi wants to build a database of fauna to aid conservation efforts.

Winners will get cash prizes, certificates and goodies.

For details and registration, visit adavialert.photocontests.in

