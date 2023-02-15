Contest invites ideas to boost bus use

A think-tank is hosting an online inter-college competition to invite ideas to encourage the use of bus services in Karnataka.

The Bus4us Buzzfest competition launched on January 30 and will conclude on February 17. Poster

making, photography and social media reels are three categories students from Bengaluru can participate in.

“The submissions will be judged by mobility experts and creative professionals,” says Shreya Gadepalli, founder and managing trustee of The Urban Works Institute, which is collaborating with the Centre for Sustainability at Ramaiah Institute of Management to hold the competition.

The winner gets a cash prize of Rs 25,000 for each category.

Visit @bus4us_BLR on Instagram.