Corners for bibliophiles

Rains, a hot cuppa tea and an interesting book — sounds perfect right? On Book Lover’s Day, Metrolife lists out haunts in the city that are perfect for bibliophiles.

Dialogues Cafe

Dialogues Cafe has over 500 books in genres like fiction, autobiographies, biographies, business books and more. The cafe has an in-house book club called ‘Dialogues with books’, which hosts monthly sessions with specific themes. The session is priced at Rs 150 and includes a complimentary beverage.

Where: Dialogues Cafe, 41, 100 ft Road, Koramangala

Contact: 88009 46279

Just Books

At ‘Just Books’, you can lend and rent books, depending on the plan you have subscribed to. The Sarjapur Road outlet has around 15,000 books across categories like romance, thrillers, historical, business management, children’s books and more. You can sit and read at the library or opt for home delivery of books, depending on the area.

The space also hosts classes for public speaking, robotics, calligraphy and arts.

Where: 1st Floor, Lake Road, opposite road of Fire Station, Sarjapur Road

Contact: 90350 00845

Cafe Terra

For those who love comic books and enjoy the company of Archies and Tintin, Cafe Terra would be ideal. With more than 300 books, the cafe is a favourite haunt of children and adults alike.

Where: #846, ground and first floor, Double road, 1st Stage, Indiranagar and No 1004, first floor, 80 Feet Rd, 1st Block, Koramangala.

Contact: 080 41631800/ 080 41313553

DYU Art Cafe

This Kerala-style cafe has a limited inventory of books. But combined with the Continental and Italian delights they offer, an hour or so can be pleasantly spent here.

Where: No 23, MIG, KHB Colony, Koramangala 8th block

Contact: 9895674244

Lahe Lahe

It has a humble collection of around 200 books. The ground floor of the space doubles up as a cafe where people can read; only fiction titles can be taken home. The customer can return the book, pass it on to a friend or bring another book as a donation. The space hosts a meetup on minimalism, and books about the concept are discussed on the first Saturday of every month.

There is also a gratitude wall, popular among customers, where one can drop off jewellery, clothes or even books.

Where: No. 2906/2907, HAL 2nd Stage, 80 Feet Road, Indiranagar, Kodihalli Layout.

Contact: 98862 94444

Atta Galatta

Spread over 1600 sqft, Atta Galatta houses fiction, non-fiction and books in English, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Bengali, Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu.

With over 20,000 books, it has been running a book club since 2013, which has free entry. Around 2-3 book readings and launches happen there every week. One can sign up for Atta Galatta’s calendar of events to get weekly updates or follow them on social media to know about the events.

Where: Atta Galatta, 134 KHB Colony, 5th block Koramangala

Contact: 080 41600677

Higginbothams

Renovated in 2017, the famed book store has books ranging from every genre imaginable; like fiction, non-fiction, biographies and philosophy to coffee table titles, comics and books on travel, cooking and more.

The place also has a courtyard where book reading sessions happen.

Where: Higginbothams, 75, MG Road

Contact: 080 25586574