Covid-19 triggers fake news frenzy 

Several fake posts about staying safe during the pandemic are doing the rounds. Metrolife identified some widely circulated ones.

‘Virus lives only 12 hours’

Many posts claim the coronavirus does not have a life beyond 12 hours. The World Health Organisation does not agree. It says, “It is not certain how long the virus that causes COVID-19 survives on surfaces, but it seems to behave like other coronaviruses. Studies (including preliminary information on the COVID-19 virus) suggest that it may persist on surfaces for a few hours or up to several days. This may vary under different conditions (such as type of surface, temperature or humidity of the environment).”

‘Stay away from pets’

Several videos say the virus can be transmitted through pets. The messages call for distance from furry friends. WHO has clarified that ‘while there has been one instance of a dog being infected in Hong Kong, to date, there is no evidence that a dog, cat or any pet can transmit COVID-19.’

10-sec test for virus

Among several fake self-tests recommended to see if you have Covid-19, a risky one tops the chart.

Messages credited to Stanford Hospital Board say, ‘Take a deep breath and hold your breath for 10 seconds. If you can complete this successfully without coughing or any discomfort, it proves that there is no fibrosis in the lungs, which indicates no infection’.

Stanford University has rubbished this claim and tweeted: ‘Misinformation… falsely attributed to Stanford is circulating on social media and in email forwards. It is not from Stanford. Official information from Stanford is available at http://healthalerts.stanford. edu.’

‘Don’t eat chicken’

Several messages say broiler chicken is found to have the virus. There is no scientific evidence to prove Covid-19 spreads through eating chicken, mutton or seafood. No doctor or researcher have said so.

‘Inhale steam’

A viral post pushing home remedies says ‘steam inhalation helps eliminate coronavirus.’ Steam inhalation can clear a blocked nose, but the WHO does not recommend it as a remedy for the pandemic. It clearly says there is no specific medicine recommended to prevent or treat the new virus.

‘Vaccine ready for use’

While this news may be a delight to share, it is fake. Several laboratories across the globe are testing and working hard on a vaccine but the news of it being ready for use is not true.

‘50,000 deaths looming’

A WhatsApp message says the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has issued a warning that India is all set to enter the third stage of transmission, which, if left unchecked, could lead to 50,000 deaths in India.

Though the ICMR has posted that community transmission is likely to happen in India, it has not confirmed any casualty estimate.

‘Say no to ice cream’

The changing weather could cause allergies, and lead to sniffles, with cold food accentuating it.

A Unicef message says the warning against ice cream and cold food can lead to one getting infected, is unfounded.

‘Homeopathy helps’

No reputed medical authority has backed the claim that homeopathy can prevent or manage Covid-19 symptoms.

‘Sound can kill evil’

Just after Janata curfew was announced, several messages said that ‘shankh’ (conch) sounds and vibrations from clanking plates could drive the virus away. After the curfew, many messages have been circulating claiming that our country is free of new cases because of this. All these messages are false.

‘Go stand in sunlight’

The claim that sunlight and UV rays can kill the virus is being forwarded. Some messages go to the extent of asking you to expose yourself to sunlight for three to six hours. This has no medical backing.

‘Drink hot liquids’

Messages that say ‘Gargle or drink hot liquids to kill coronavirus’ stand no scrutiny. Several examples like hot water and lemon, hot water and salt, and even ‘rasam’ are being cited as liquids to beat the virus.

Once you are exposed to droplets in the air or from the hand, there is no way to prevent it from reaching your lungs. Practicing proper hygiene and avoiding touching your face is the best way out.

‘Keep drinking tea’

In a tea-consuming nation, messages like ‘Who would have known that a simple cup of tea would be the solution to fight this virus?’ are particularly misleading.

This message is credited to the Chinese doctor Li Wenliang who raised an alarm about the virus in Wuhan and later died of it. It is false.

‘Water every 15 min’

Staying hydrated is a healthy habit. But this message is baseless: ‘Everyone should ensure their mouth is moist. Taking a few sips of water every 15 minutes will prevent the new coronavirus from entering your windpipe and lungs.’ This is marked as ‘serious advice’ from Japanese doctors treating Covid-19 cases. There is no evidence to prove that sipping water will help the virus from entering the respiratory system.