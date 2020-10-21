Cycles can be mounted on cars, but no jutting out

Last month, Prasanth Sukumaran and his 10-year-old son drove to the outskirts of Bengaluru for a cycling trip.

On the way back, near the Hebbal flyover, the traffic police stopped them. They demanded a fine of Rs 1,000. Reason: two cycles were mounted on a rack at the back of the car.

The police cited Section 52 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which provides for a penalty for altering vehicles.

“When I refused to pay a fine as I knew I wasn’t wrong, the police asked for a bribe. I had to speak to a senior officer present there to resolve the problem,” Prashant told Metrolife.

Bicycle mayor Sathya Sankaran tweeted about the incident, seeking a response from Joint Commissioner of Traffic B R Ravikanthe Gowda. “I’m surprised an issue is being raised as the bicycle racks used here are the same standard ones used globally,” he says. Sathya received a response from the traffic police — when cycles are mounted on the car, they jut out and can cause motorists harm.

Rohan Kini, owner of Bums On The Saddle, a cycle and sports goods outlet, says cyclists are not sure they can use the mounts.

“The sale of cycles has gone up tremendously since the lockdown, but not too many have bought the racks. They feel the need only if they plan going to a particular location and for riding,” he says.

Sathya says the lack of infrastructure for cyclists within the city is what prompts them to seek other locations.

“Young and old are expressing their interest in riding but they don’t have the luxury of riding in their own locality. Thus, they either head to Cubbon Park or elsewhere. Hopefully, the new cycle lanes will help us,” he says.

Joint Commissioner of Traffic B R Ravikanthe Gowda says the department is in favour of cyclists. “As long as the cycle is not jutting out sideways, there will be no penalty. Carrying a cycle on a car should not be dangerous to other road users.” The penalty is Rs 1,000.

He advises cyclists to stay on the left while riding, wear reflective jackets and use a light at night.

BMTC initiative

Ten BMTC buses have installed the metal racks. Two cycles can be mounted on each bus. However, the BMTC is still waiting for permission from the transport department to start the programme.