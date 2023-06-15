When a friend recently visited student activist Umar Khalid in Tihar jail, he expressed anxiety about being forgotten by those on the outside. He has been languishing in prison for over 1,000 days after being arrested by the Delhi police for allegedly masterminding the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

To reassure him and motivate him to fight the system, his friends launched the ‘Dear Umar’ campaign through the social media handle, ‘Free Umar Khalid’, set up specifically for the purpose. The campaign asks people to write to him to express love, strength and solidarity, through a Google form link posted on the social media handles. “Umar loves reading and I thought it would be apt to have people write to him,” says Aseem Sundan, one of Umar’s closest friends. The letters will be printed and sent to him in a few days, he added.

Letters pour in

Sundan says they’ve received about 80 responses from Bengaluru. Viveka, a writer from Bengaluru, says, “It’s not just about Umar, it’s about us. Today it is him, tomorrow it could be me and another day somebody else.”

“The government wants to show us what they can do if we rebel and question the people in power,” says a Bengaluru-based marketing professional who requested anonymity.

Maitreyi Krishnan, a lawyer and the president of the All India Lawyers Association for Justice, says his incarceration is illegal and a violation of democratic values. She says Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) is unconstitutional and used to curb dissent and in a democracy it is not acceptable. “Those who committed the atrocities are free. The ones who fought for fraternity and democracy are in prison,” she adds. “It is sad and infuriating to see Umar in Tihar for more than 1,000 days now,” says Vaibhav Sangam, who works at an advertising firm.

Aseem says all his friends are pained by the fact that Umar is separated from them. “Umar loves cricket, and we miss him every time there’s an important tournament or match. Every time someone visits him, they discuss cricket,” he says, adding, “I only hope his suffering is as little as possible.”

What happened

Umar Khalid, a PhD degree holder from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), was arrested on September 14, 2020 under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Delhi Police who alleged that he masterminded the 2020 North East Delhi riots.