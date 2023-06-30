Deathtraps across Bengaluru

Two weeks ago, an elderly man fell into an open drain in V V Puram’s food street and sustained head injuries. It is a result of the unending civic apathy and lack of accountability, activists say.

Only a small portion of the drain was covered and there were no boards or barricades cautioning against the ongoing repair work by BBMP. The 67-year-old fell during a power cut around 8 pm. His son has since filed a police complaint. The BBMP chief engineer (south) garnered criticism after he advised the public not to venture into areas where work is in progress. ‘Everyone in Bangalore should stay indoors as some or other construction is always incomplete (sic)’, one citizen wrote online.

DH photographers found similar death traps across the city - a mix of new and neglected but invariably unmonitored spots (see photos).

Punish and publicise

Bringing unresponsive and irresponsible civic officials to book and “making an example of it” will make our roads safer, believes Rajkumar Dugar, founder of Citizens for Citizens.

Activist D S Rajashekar concurs and asks: “People have been losing lives because of rains and potholes but what punishments have been given to civic officials for dereliction of duty? Maybe a suspension for a week. Has anybody been jailed?” Rajashekar is the president of Bengaluru Praja Vedike, and a member of Citizens' Action Forum.

Lack of accountability stems from systemic flaws according to activist and advocate Vinay Sreenivasa. He says, “We don’t have an elected council, or (constitutionally valid) ward committees. Where do people take their grievances to?"

Even the basics are not in place, says Vinay. “BBMP should display the numbers of the contractor and engineer at the site. It is barely done. And people don’t know how to contact ward engineers because there is no easy way. They should have a Google or open street map overlaid with the ward map, and publicise it to drive its use.”

What citizens can do

Advocate Indra Dhanush says citizens impacted by unattended or shoddy civic work can lodge a case with the jurisdictional police or the BBMP. “Criminal provisions under the IPC, and the Consumer Protection Act can apply. From the BBMP commissioner and the local corporator to contractors and engineers involved, all can be held responsible,” he says.

Victims or their families can claim compensation by submitting a representation to the zonal joint or additional commissioner at BBMP, Rajkumar adds.

The public can report grievances to BBMP on 080-2266 0000 or 1533, or via WhatsApp on 94806 85700, or apps like Sahaaya.20 and Fix My Street. But Rajashekar says reporting on these apps doesn’t elicit much response. “Bengaluru may be the tech hub but BBMP is living in the stone age,” he rues. Even Rajkumar said most times these apps don’t work, and sometimes, cases are closed without being resolved.

(Photos by S K Dinesh, B K Janardhan and Pushkar V)