Decide what to read next with these apps

Wondering which book, author or genre to read? Metrolife puts together apps that will help you in expanding your reading list and exploring literature at your fingertips. All apps mentioned are available on both iOS and Android.

Goodreads

Popular among bookworms, the good reads app is the world’s largest site for book recommendations. One can find book recommendations and genres dating back to the 10th century. The app also has a special feature known as ‘Community’ that consists of various groups discussing and recommending their favourite reads.

Serial Reader

Serial Reader is an essential app for lovers of classics. This app delivers literature to your phone in the form of small snippets, short enough to be read in 10 minutes.

The app houses works of popular classic writers such as Leo Tolstoy, Jane Austin, H.G. Wells, Arthur Conan Doyle, Fyodor Dostoevsky and so on, for free.

BookSloth

Apart from taking into consideration the genres, the book sloth app recommends books based on the reading preferences of the reader, such as story, writing style, perspective, plot, education etc.

It also serves as an interactive platform for readers across the globe to discuss their reads.