Delhi’s famous theatregroup comes to B’luru

Delhi’s famous Ruchika Theatre Group is returning to Bengaluru with two English plays in this weekend. These are titled ‘The Dark Road’, and ‘Devyani’.

The plays have been directed by group’s founder and theatre veteran Feisal Alkazi.

Alkazi is known for making thought-provoking plays on topics like gender, sexuality and war. Likewise, ‘The Dark Road’ focuses on modern-day China and the controversial one-child policy. It is based on a novel by Chinese-born British writer Ma Jian.

“China’s one-child policy created a breed of a new breed of migrants between 1980 and 2015 — the family planning refugees. The story is based on a young couple who is trying to escape this system,” Alkazi talks of the play that has a cast of 10.

On the other hand, ‘Devyani’ is one of Alkazi’s more light-hearted plays. It depicts the lesser-known story of Devyani, the daughter of Shukra, guru to the asuras (demons) in the epic of ‘The Mahabharata’. Characters like Kach, Sharmishtha, and Yayati also find space in the play, which involves a cast of 17, and dance and movement choreography.

“People are describing it as enchanting and sensual. Such words have never been used for my plays,” he exclaims.

50 and counting

Ruchika Theatre Group was founded in Delhi in 1972. It completes 50 this year. And the 43-member group has plans to tour across India and abroad to celebrate the anniversary. Its members range from 16 to 65-years-old.

They will perform ‘Noor’, ‘A Quiet Desire’ and ‘Adhe Adhure’ in the US later this year. ‘Noor’ is a story from the Mughal Era. ‘A Quiet Place’ is based on Rabindranath Tagore’s alleged relationship with his sister-in-law Kadambari Devi. ‘Adhe Adhure’ is based on Mohan Rakesh’s Hindi classic from 1969.

Incidentally, Alkazi will complete 50 years as a director on August 16. “I was 17 when I directed my first play,” he recalls. He has directed over 200 plays. Over the years, he has also been noted as a social activist, writer and educationist.

Alkazi’s theatre group has produced a variety of plays, taking up subjects, he claims, others often shy away from. “Light-hearted plays can be fun but that is not our forte. I believe theatre is supposed to hold a mirror up to the society but that reflection doesn’t always have to be morbid,” he quips.

Alkazi hopes his theatre group can leave a legacy of quality plays. “Our love for theatre is that that it can survive anything thrown at us (sic),” he says.

*‘The Dark Road’ on August 6 and ‘Devyani’ on August 7, at 3.30 pm and 7.30 pm, at Ranga Shankara, J P Nagar. Tickets available online and at the venue.